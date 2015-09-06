Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:27 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Search Suspended for Fall Victim at Point Sal State Beach Near Vandenberg Air Force Base

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 7:27 p.m. | September 6, 2015 | 5:11 p.m.

With darkness nearing Sunday evening, emergency crews from multiple agencies suspended the search for a man who fell into the ocean near Point Sal State Beach in northern Santa Barbara County.

The incident was reported about 4:45 p.m.

The missing man fell off a hiking trail in the area, which is known for sandy cliffs and a rocky shoreline, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Crews from Vandenberg Air Force Base, the U.S. Coast Guard, a Santa Barbara County water-rescue team, the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team and the Guadalupe Fire Department also responded to the incident.

A county helicopter was searching from overhead, with California Highway Patrol and Coast Guard helicopters joining the effort.

The victim, a 32-year-old man whose name has not been released, reportedly was wearing a white shirt and blue shorts, and heading south toward Minuteman Beach at Vandenberg, according to emergency radio traffic.

The Coast Guard issued an advisory to mariners to look for the missing man, who was last seen at about 4:15 p.m.

Firefighters used personal watercraft to search the ocean for the missing man.

Other searchers stood on a hill overlooking the coastline and directed aircraft and watercraft crews to check possible sightings in the foamy seas. Those efforts were not successful by the time commanders called off the search for the night.

As dusk neared, the aircraft ended their searches, Zaniboni said.

Two Coast Guard vessels were expected to remain in the area overnight, with the aerial search to resume Monday morning.

Point Sal State Beach is just north of the VAFB boundary, but vehicles no longer can access the area via the county road due to a washout 15 years ago.

Some of the emergency crews were accessing the area via VAFB’s main gate.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 