Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 10:11 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crews Stop Commercial Food Truck Fire from Spreading to Home in Lompoc

Accidental blaze causes $25,000 in damage to the vehicle, according to the fire department

Food truck fire in Lompoc
Lompoc firefighters kept a commercial food truck blaze from spreading to a nearby home Sunday night.  (Lompoc Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | May 28, 2018 | 9:09 a.m.

Lompoc fire crews stopped a commercial food truck fire from spreading to nearby structures late Sunday night, Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department responded to the blaze in a northwest neighborhood in the 1100 block of Archer St. where the food truck was parked in a driveway.

Residents said the flames were threatening to extend to a nearby home. 

“Crews arrived on scene and made a quick attack to the fire knocking down flames that were impinging onto the home,” Federmann said, adding firefighters knocked down the fire in five minutes. 

After dealing with the burning food truck, crews checked to ensure the fire did not extend to the home, and found the residence free of fire, Federmann said.

An additional RV that was parked in the drive way was also saved. 

Food truck fire in Lompoc Click to view larger
A fire damaged a Lompoc food truck Sunday. (Lompoc Fire Department photo)

Firefighters remained on scene for over an hour to conduct overhaul of the burned vehicle. 

Investigators determined the fire started accidentally, Federmann said. 

Damage from the blaze is estimated at $25,000, he added.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 