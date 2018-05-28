Crews Stop Commercial Food Truck Fire from Spreading to Home in Lompoc

Accidental blaze causes $25,000 in damage to the vehicle, according to the fire department

Lompoc fire crews stopped a commercial food truck fire from spreading to nearby structures late Sunday night, Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department responded to the blaze in a northwest neighborhood in the 1100 block of Archer St. where the food truck was parked in a driveway.

Residents said the flames were threatening to extend to a nearby home.

“Crews arrived on scene and made a quick attack to the fire knocking down flames that were impinging onto the home,” Federmann said, adding firefighters knocked down the fire in five minutes.

After dealing with the burning food truck, crews checked to ensure the fire did not extend to the home, and found the residence free of fire, Federmann said.

An additional RV that was parked in the drive way was also saved.

Firefighters remained on scene for over an hour to conduct overhaul of the burned vehicle.

Investigators determined the fire started accidentally, Federmann said.

Damage from the blaze is estimated at $25,000, he added.

