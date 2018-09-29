Firefighters Stop Forward Progress of Vegetation Blaze West of Buellton

A small vegetation fire burning between Lompoc and Buellton was quickly corralled Saturday evening.

At approximately 5:48 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the incident near Highway 246 and Drum Canyon Road, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The first crews to arrive reported the blaze had burned an acre of light grass and light brush while flames were spreading at a moderate rate.

Crews made an aggressive attack and stopped the fire’s forward progress after the blaze burned two acres, Zaniboni said.

Two air tankers and a helicopter were en route to the blaze, but were canceled since crews on the ground made progress stopping the fire’s growth.

No structures were threatened and the cause of the fire is not known, Zaniboni added.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.