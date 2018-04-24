Crews Stop Progress of Vegetation Fire West of Buellton

Santa Barbara County firefighters appear to have gained the upper hand on a vegetation fire that broke out Monday afternoon west of Buellton.

The blaze was reported at about 1:40 p.m. on Mail Road, said fire Engineer Russell Sechler.

Initial crews arriving on scene reported the fire was burning on a slope, in grass and medium brush, and had charred 2-3 acres, Sechler said.

Four county engines were dispatched to the fire, Sechler said, along with a bulldozer and a county helicopter.

Air tankers and hand crews had been ordered, but were cancelled after the ground crews were able to corral the fire, Sechler said.

“We haven’t got high rate of winds pushing the fire, and there’s a little bit of moisture in the air,” Sechler noted.

Shortly before 2 p.m., firefighters had stopped the fire’s progress, and were improving containment lines.

