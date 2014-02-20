Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:15 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Crews Stop Sewage Leak at Santa Barbara Apartments

Quick action by public works personnel minimized environmental damage, according to fire officials

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 20, 2014 | 8:58 p.m.

A vacuum truck is used to clean up a sewage leak outside an apartment building on Bath Street in Santa Barbara Thursday night. (Urban Hikers photo)

Emergency crews were called out Thursday night to stop and clean up a sewage leak outside a multi-unit apartment building in Santa Barbara.

City firefighters, hazmat personnel and public works crews responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2000 block of Bath Street, where they found sewage flowing out of a clean-out and down the sidewalk and street, according to Battalion Chief Lee Waldron.

"There was a stoppage of some sort that popped the clean-out cap off," Waldron said, adding that the building contained 25-30 apartments.

Public Works crews were able to quickly dispatch a vacuum truck and clean-up equipment to the scene, which minimized any environmental damage, Waldron said.

The building's owner was calling in a plumber to fix the problem, Waldron said.

Bath Street was closed for a time in the area while the clean-up was completed.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were necessary, Waldron said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

