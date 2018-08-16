Crews Stop Vegetation Fire Burning Near Milpas Street Homeless Encampment

A small but dramatic vegetation fire that started near a homeless encampment caused large flames and shot a smoke plume over Santa Barbara Thursday evening.

City firefighters responded to the vegetated area near the southbound Highway 101 Milpas Street offramp around 7:35 p.m., and discovered 20-to-30-foot flames, Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce said.

The bushes near an encampment caught fire, and the dry, thick vegetation “was burning quick, hot and fast,” he said.

Responders extinguished the 1/4-acre blaze within 10 minutes but had to close a lane of the freeway for about an hour while fire crews, police and investigators were at the scene, De Ponce said.

No injuries were reported, he said.

Fire personnel are investigating the cause of the blaze.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.