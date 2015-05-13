Crews Respond to Fire Off Patterson Avenue in Goleta

Power lines were reported down in the area, igniting the blaze and burning a shed

Firefighters contained a blaze that had burned about a half-acre off Patterson Avenue early Wednesday evening after several power lines were reported down in the area.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, a report of a structure fire was called into dispatch, and fire crews responded to the 400 block of Stanford Place, in a residential neighborhood on the north side of Patterson Avenue.

Power lines were reported to be down in the area and fire had started, burning a shed, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The shed was a total loss and the fire moved uphill from the home's backyard, burning about half an acre of vegetation, he said.

