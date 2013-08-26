Crews Working to Repair Sinkhole on Hollister Avenue in Goleta

Water main break leaves a 20-foot-by-20-foot gap in the roadway; officials say the cause may be a failed pipe fitting

Goleta Water District officials are working to investigate and repair a water main that broke over the weekend, leaving a 20-foot-by-20-foot sinkhole in the roadway along Hollister Avenue.

The break was reported Saturday evening at 7:09 p.m. at 5757 Hollister Ave. near Santa Cruz Market, and the outage had affected parcels on Hollister Avenue and south of Hollister between Tecolote and Kinman.

"The sinkhole is stabilized," Dave Matson, assistant general manager of the Goleta Water District, told Noozhawk on Monday morning. "We're firming up our final plan to complete repairs, and that should be done early this afternoon," he said, adding that crews in the area have been widening the sinkhole to make sure that they "have the full extent of the damage."

Matson said the exact cause of the break is unknown, but could be related to a failure of a pipe fitting adjacent to a valve, probably due to the age of the infrastructure.

"We noticed that the valve had a slow leak towards the end of last week," he said, adding that plans were being made to repair the leak when the break occurred.

The repairs could be conducted on Wednesday night, in which case the district will notify residents ahead of time, he said.

That work would be done later in the evening on Wednesday, after businesses have closed.

Those who would be affected by the outage for repairs would be notified "well in advance," Matson said, adding that he doesn't expect any additional businesses to be affected.

