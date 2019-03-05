Crews Working to Restore Power to Remaining Santa Ynez Valley Customers

A downed power line left more than 200 Santa Ynez-area customers without electricity for several hours on Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co. spokesman Mark Mesesan.

Just before noon customers lost power, with some 2,100 PG&E customers initially affected.

A downed power line was blamed and likely was related to the rainy weather, Mesesan said.

While power for most of the customers was restored nearly immediately through reswitching, 224 customers remained without power as of 4 p.m.

Crews estimate the remaining customers would have power restored by 7 p.m., Mesesan added.

“Safety is our top priority and we’re working as quickly as it is safe to do so,” he said. "We regret any inconvenience to our customers."

