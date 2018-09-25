Crime Comedy Musical Next Up in Italian Film Series

The second film in the 2018 annual free series of contemporary Italian cinema will be a crime comedy musical, Ammore e Malavita (Love and the Lawless), shown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in the Fe' Bland Forum, SBCC West Campus, 721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara.
Directed by The Manetti Brothers, the film stars Giampaolo Morelli and Claudia Gerini. It is in Italian with English subtitles.
For the complete line up of this year's screenings, visit http://italianheritagesb.org/ or call 805-687-6837. This series of three movies is hosted by the Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation of Santa Barbara, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
— Kevin Osburn for Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation.