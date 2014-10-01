Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:29 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Critical Solutions Protective Services Group Expands Into Santa Barbara

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Critical Solutions Protective Services Group | October 1, 2014 | 12:15 p.m.

Bercovici
Adam Bercovici

The security company behind the first active anti-terrorism security program at a major American mall is now offering its private security services to Santa Barbara County residents.

Critical Solutions Protective Services Group specializes in executive and celebrity protection, event security, corporate security, estate and residential security details, health-care and hospital security, and private school safety security. The company also offers security trainings and assessments.

“It is an unfortunate truth of our day and age that robberies and the threat of terrorist attacks are on the rise while police departments’ budgets are being reduced,” said Adam Bercovici, a retired Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant and Critical Solution’s chief executive officer, now based in Carpinteria.

Critical Solutions employs off duty and retired police officers who have extensive experience and proven loyalty. Employees have experience in tactical, surveillance operations, consulting, large venue security and retail security, according to Bercovici.

“We are excited about our recent expansion to Santa Barbara,” said Joseph Scully, an attorney and Critical Solutions partner. “We want to help our clients feel as safe and secure as possible, no matter what the occasion.”

“Customer care is one of our top priorities,” Bercovici said. “We remain available to our clients day and night, and we solve problems as discreetly and confidentially as possible.”

Based in California, Critical Solutions operates in the United States and has employees in the United Kingdom and Europe.

For more information, call 800.278.4575 or click here.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Critical Solutions Protective Services Group.

