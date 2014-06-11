Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:57 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Takes Steps to Raise Research Funding

By Jocelyn Bellew for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America | June 11, 2014 | 3:03 p.m.

On May 31, the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America held its fifth annual Take Steps Central Coast Walk at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara.

This was an exciting opportunity for the Central Coast community to come together in support of CCFA’s mission to cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life of those affected by these diseases.

More than 1.4 million American adults and children are affected by these digestive diseases. While many suffer in silence, Take Steps brings this community together in a fun, energetic and supportive atmosphere. 

Take Steps is the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America’s national walk program dedicated to raising funds for critical research and increase awareness of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. It is a family friendly festival with activities for everyone including games, music, food and a casual 2-mile stroll along the beach.

At this year’s walk, the teams, participants and their friends and families raised more than $16,000. The proceeds of the walk will help support local patient programs, as well as important research projects. This will allow us to get one step closer to making life more manageable for patients who live with these diseases every day.

Help us Take Steps to find cures. Donations are still being accepted. For more information or to donate, click here or contact Jocelyn Bellew at 323.762.5047 or [email protected].

Take Steps is supported in 2014 by Abbvie, its platinum sponsor.

— Jocelyn Bellew represents the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America.

