Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 5:44 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Crooked-Necked Giraffe Gemima’s Skull, Vertebrae Now on Display at Santa Barbara Zoo

The distinctive skull and vertebrae of Gemina the “crooked-necked giraffe,” one of the Santa Barbara Zoo’s most recognizable and beloved animals, is on display at the zoo for the “Animals Inside Out” art exhibit in the Discovery Pavilion’s Volentine Gallery. Click to view larger
The distinctive skull and vertebrae of Gemina the “crooked-necked giraffe,” one of the Santa Barbara Zoo’s most recognizable and beloved animals, is on display at the zoo for the “Animals Inside Out” art exhibit in the Discovery Pavilion’s Volentine Gallery. (Santa Barbara Zoo photo)
By Santa Barbara Zoo | July 8, 2016 | 12:12 p.m.

Gemina the “crooked-necked giraffe,” one of the Santa Barbara Zoo’s most recognizable and beloved animals, has returned to the zoo – even though she passed away in 2008.

Her distinctive top six vertebrae, skull, and jaw-bone have been preserved and reassembled, and are on view in a display case as part of the zoo’s “Animals Inside Out” art exhibit in the Discovery Pavilion’s Volentine Gallery.

The exhibit is free to view with zoo admission, and also includes radiographs (X-rays) taken of the zoo’s animal residents, including lions, flamingos, California condors, and snakes, among others. 

Gemina’s skeletal work was completed by Skulls Unlimited, and the display case was provided free of charge by TruPart, a Ventura company.

“Gemina is still the most asked-about animal at the Zoo, and she’s been gone for eight years,” Zoo Director Nancy McToldridge said. “It’s good to have her back, to remind us that being different s special.”

A generation of local school children grew up with Gemina. The Baringo (or Rothschild’s) giraffe was born July 16, 1986, at the San Diego Wild Animal Park (now the San Diego Safari Park), and lived 20 of her 21 years at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Gemina was a beloved giraffe at the Santa Barbara Zoo until her death in 2008. Click to view larger
Gemina was a beloved giraffe at the Santa Barbara Zoo until her death in 2008.  (David Bazemore photo)

Her neck disorder first appeared when she was around three years old, and developed slowly over the years. The cause is not known, but it did not keep her from living a full life, including eating normally, giving birth to a calf, and being an accepted by the Zoo’s giraffe herd.

She did not appear to be in discomfort, and her demise in 2008 at age 21 was consistent with the challenges of old age in giraffes. Median life expectancy is 19.5 years for female giraffes in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA); 21 is considered elderly.

Gemina appeared on both national and local television, including the 2005 television show “Miracle Workers” as the source of inspiration for a young boy with severe scoliosis. In 2007, she was voted Number One by local residents in a list of “Seven Wonders of Santa Barbara” on a local radio station poll. That same year, her 21st birthday was celebrated at the Zoo and included a birthday serenade by her many fans. 

Gemina was the subject of Gemina the Crooked-Neck Giraffe, a whimsical children’s book written and illustrated by Karen B. Winnick that was released in 2013. It is available in the Zoo Gift Store and all sales go directly to the Santa Barbara Zoo. A posable plush giraffe, also inspired by Gemina, is also for sale.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 