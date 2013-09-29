Crop Duster Makes Hard Landing After Hitting Power Lines Near Santa Maria

A crop-duster pilot escaped serious injury Sunday when his helicopter made a hard landing west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out shortly after 8:30 a.m. to West Main Street and Bonita School Road, said Paul Christensen, a department spokesman.

The crop-dusting helicopter struck some power lines, which forced the pilot to make an emergency landing, Christensen said.

The pilot was not seriously hurt and refused medical treatment, he said.

He added that PG&E crews were called in to attend to live power lines in the area.

There was no reported pesticide spill from the crash.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.