Crosby, Stills & Nash Plays to Sold-Out Crowd at Santa Barbara Bowl

Crosby, Still & Nash performed Saturday night at the Santa Barbara Bowl to a very enthusiastic crowd and with a complete sell-out at the box office.

If you're a rocker and middle age, why wouldn't you want to see these iconic rock stars? They have made a name in rock-'n'-roll history, and have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame more than once — once for David Crosby for The Byrds, Stephen Stills for Buffalo Springfield and Graham Nash for The Hollies — then for collaborating together as Crosby, Stills & Nash. So going to their concert was a given.

On Saturday night, they started out with some of their mega hits, such as "Carry On/Questions," which was crisp, clean and tight. It showed that they can still harmonize incredibly well after 45 years. Many of their well-known songs were performed just as well, such as "Our House," "Wood Ships" and "Teach Your Children" — songs that we all know and love. They left you wanting more, and at the same time transported you back to a carefree time in your youth. That in itself was worth going to the concert.

There were some slow moments that were not so great, like their lesser-known songs and some of the solo performances. Stills can still play the guitar like no one's business and bring the crowds to their feet, but he is having issues with his vocals. Crosby and Nash are still harmonizing incredibly well together. Nash's performance of his hit song "Cathedral," which was four years in the making, was so beautifully executed that it brought his song to a higher level before a live audience.

One last note, right or wrong: Why can't performers leave their politics at home? We go to a concert trying to escape the world's problems because we love their music, so who wants to hear about Republicans or Democrats or world issues? We're there to enjoy the music, not to be preached to about what they think is right or wrong. If I wanted to hear that, all I would have to do is stay home and turn on the television.

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.