CrossFit Pacific Coast ‘Strength to Give’ Event to Benefit Nick Johnson Memorial Fund

When Traver Boehm and Eric Malzone started CrossFit Pacific Coast, they made giving back to the community one of the core tenets of their business. Over the last five years, CrossFit Pacific Coast and its members have raised thousands of dollars for local charities, including over $13,000 at last year's first Strength to Give event benefiting CALM.

This year, CrossFit Pacific Coast is pouring that energy into a nonprofit that hits a little closer to home. Proceeds from this year's Strength to Give event will benefit the memorial fund of Nick Johnson, a UCSB water polo player and CrossFit Pacific Coast member who passed away tragically earlier this year.

The second annual Strength to Give will be held Sept. 13 at CrossFit Pacific Coast and at other Crossfit gyms throughout California. Participants will complete a specially designed workout of the day that includes elements of weightlifting, gymnastics and cardio. All exercises can be scaled based on any level of fitness, and no CrossFit experience is necessary.

The workout will begin at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a barbecue and raffle with prizes donated by local sponsors. Participants can get involved by signing up to compete in the workout ($30 signup fee with t-shirt), sponsoring an athlete, or simply by donating at the website by clicking here. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Nick Johnson Memorial Fund.

“Strength to Give is our opportunity to give back to a community that has embraced us and our business,” Boehm said. “This year will be particularly special as we remember Nick Johnson, a CrossFit Pacific Coast member whose family is still extremely near and dear to us.”

— Mike McElhaney is a publicist representing CrossFit Pacific Coast.