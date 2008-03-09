‘CrossTalk’ Returns to Air - and Web - on KCLU

KCLU’s award-winning local public affairs program, CrossTalk, has returned to the air in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The show airs from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

CrossTalk debuted on the National Public Radio station in 2002 as a forum for listeners to share their views on the Iraq war, but quickly evolved into an interview-based show. It has won several awards from the Radio Television News Association of Southern California, the Los Angeles Press Club and other organizations for shows on topics ranging from the execution of Crips gang leader Stanley “Tookie” Williams to the future of Social Security.

KCLU pulled CrossTalk in 2006 because host Jim Rondeau had been stretched thin producing the show in addition to his regular duties as the station’s program manager. KCLU recently hired an assistant program director, freeing up Rondeau’s time.

A community service of California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, KCLU broadcasts to 70,000 listeners 102.3 FM in Santa Barbara County and 88.3 FM in Ventura County. Click here to listen to KCLU online.

Karin Grennan is California Lutheran University‘s media relations coordinator.