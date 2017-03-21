Crosstown Baseball Game, Swim Meet Postponed

Tuesday's rain washed out the Channel League baseball game between San Marcos and Dos Pueblos as well as other local outdoor athletic events.

The Royals and Chargers were scheduled to play at 3:15 p.m. at San Marcos' Joe Mueller Field. The athletic directors at the schools were looking at Friday or Tuesday, April 4 as possible make-up dates. The Santa Barbara Unified School District is on spring break next week, and both baseball teams are headed to Arizona to play in tournaments.

Also rained out is the crosstown swim meet between San Marcos and Santa Barbara High. The meet has been rescheduled for April 25 at Santa Barbara.

SBCC's home baseball game Tuesday against Moorpark has been rescheduled to Friday.