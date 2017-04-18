Crosstown Baseball, Softball Games Rescheduled for Wednesday
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 18, 2017 | 2:40 p.m.
Tuesday's rain forced the postponement of the Dos Pueblos-Santa Barbara baseball and San Marcos-Dos Pueblos softball games.
Those Channel League games have been rescheduled for Wednesday. Dos Pueblos baseball is at Santa Barbara at 3:15 p.m., while San Marcos visits Dos Pueblos in softball at 3:30.
