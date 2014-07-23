79 Citations Issued During Crosswalk Enforcement Operation in Santa Barbara

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Police Department, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara City Traffic Engineer’s Office conducted a pedestrian crosswalk enforcement detail at seven intersections in the city of Santa Barbara.

This was the first of a two-day operation that will target locations in the South Coast area.

The results of Tuesday’s activity are as follows:

» State Street at Calle Palo Colorado — 49 citations for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and 1 misdemeanor warrant arrest

» Cabrillo Boulevard at Corona Del Mar— 9 citations for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk

» De La Vina Street at Canon Perdido Street — 1 citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk

» San Andres Street at Anapamu Street — 2 citations for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk

» Santa Barbara Street at Sola Street — 9 citations for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and 1 DUI arrest

» Anacapa Street at Sola Street — 1 citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk

» Coast Village Road (1100 block) — 8 citations for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk

» Total — 79 citations for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, 1 DUI arrest and 1 misdemeanor warrant arrest

This detail is being conducted due to continued complaints of vehicles not yielding to pedestrians who are in crosswalks and high pedestrian involved collision rates. Locations utilized consist of both marked and unmarked crosswalks. Unmarked crosswalks are often overlooked by drivers, resulting in injury traffic collisions.

Wednesday’s enforcement will be conducted in the Goleta area.