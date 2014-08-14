Crowded Field Seeks Two Seats on Lompoc City Council

Eight people, including one incumbent, are vying for two seats on the Lompoc City Council in the Nov. 4 election, according to the final filings.

The extended filing period closed Wednesday night for several city council, school board and special district races in Santa Barbara County.

The filing period opened July 14 and ran though Aug. 8. However, in races where the incumbent didn’t file, the deadline was extended to Wednesday to give others a chance to run for the seat.

Lompoc’s filing period was extended because Councilwoman Ashley Costa decided not to run for re-election after serving one term.

That means incumbent Dirk Starbuck will face former councilwoman Ann Ruhge, along with David Grill, Frank Campo, Robert Cuthbert, Victor Vega, Steve Chudoba and Darrell Tullis in the race for a pair of four-year terms.

Lompoc voters also will have a choice for mayor as the incumbent John Linn will face a challenge for the seat by Councilman Bob Lingl.

The city of Guadalupe is the only other council race with an extended deadline. Since Mayor Frances Romero chose not to run for re-election, Councilman John Lizalde, whose term expires this year, will face off against Councilwoman Gina Rubalcaba, who is in middle of her four-year term.

For the two City Council terms, current City Clerk Joice Earleen Raguz will run against two former council members, Ariston Julian and Virginia Ponce.

The filing period for the following school board and special district terms had been extended to Wednesday, according to unofficial information released by the County Elections Division, and the candidates who have filed papers by the second deadline are listed here:

Santa Barbara Community College District Trustee Area No. 6 — Ethan Stone, retired entrepreneur; Jonathan Abboud, community organizer.

Carpinteria Unified School District Trustee Area No. 1 (two seats) — John Arthur Stineman Jr., parent; Andy Sheaffer, incumbent; Michelle Robertson, school administrator.

Cuyama Joint Unified School District (two terms) — Tamra Cloud, incumbent.

Lompoc Unified School District (two terms) — Steve Straight, incumbent; Richard T. King, retired service member; William “Bill” Heath, father/dentist.

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District (three terms) — Jan Clevenger, retired educator; Jerry Swanitz, incumbent; Kyle Abello, incumbent; Karen Jones, housewife/mother/grandmother.

Ballard School District (two terms) — Christina Kazali, business owner.

Cold Spring School District (three terms) — Jennifer Miller, businessperson/parent; Kim Thomas, parent; John Murphy, portfolio manager.

College School District (three terms) — Molly Carrillo-Walker, incumbent; Debbie Parisotto Goldsmith, incumbent.

Goleta Union School District (three terms) — Luz Reyes-Martin, appointed incumbent; Richard Mayer, incumbent; Carin Ezal, community volunteer.

Guadalupe Union School District (three terms) — Mary Lou Sabedra-Cuello, incumbent; Diana Arriola, incumbent; Sheila Marie Costa Cepeda, business owner/parent.

Hope School District (three terms) — Anthony Winterbauer II, incumbent; John Kochis, business consultant; Jeffrey Polito, physician/parent; Kristi Lynn Newton, parent/nonprofit administrator; Nels Henderson, marketing project manager.

Los Olivos School District (two terms) — James Lohnas, real estate consultant; Christopher Brady, international development consultant

Montecito Union School District (four terms) — Peter Charles Van Duinwyk, school board member; Les Mayfield, feature film director; James Chase, general contractor.

Montecito Union School District (1 short term) — Gwyn Lurie, school board trustee.

Solvang School District (three terms) — Csaba Illes, educator/school volunteer; David Pick, business owner; Becky Firth, parent; Melissa Parlee Hirth, communications consultant/parent.

Vista Del Mar Union School District (3 long terms) — Alethea Dematteo, appointed incumbent; Oswaldo Medina, appointed incumbent.

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District (three terms) — I. Nilo Fanucchi, retired general contractor; Margaret Baker, community volunteer; Pete Thompson, technology salesperson.

Cuyama Valley Recreation District (2 terms) — Nicole Cristina Rodriguez, parent/educator/rancher; Kim Eichert, appointed incumbent; Troy Carpenter, parent.

Cuyama Valley Recreation District (3 short terms) — Maria Medina, appointed incumbent.

Goleta Sanitary District (two terms) — Jerry D.Smith, incumbent; Steven T. Majoewsky, engineer/business owner; Edward Easton, retired city council member; Beverly Herbert, mediator; Phebe Mansur, small business owner; Bev Swann, disaster preparedness chairperson.

Isla Vista Recreation and Park District (two terms) — Ken Warfield, retired public librarian; Austin Peterson, university graduate; Jacob Lebell, student; Stephen McDonough, local coffeehouse proprietor; Paola Dela Cruz, no ballot designation; Kit Delmarsh, local business owner.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center (three terms) — Linual White Jr., retired fire chief; Mary Sharp, appointed incumbent; Roger J. McConnell, incumbent.

Mission Hills Community Services District (two terms) — James S. Mackenzie, incumbent; Bruce Nix, no designation.

Montecito Fire Protection District (two terms) — John K. Venable, incumbent; Peter Charles Van Duinwyk, retired school administrator.

Montecito Sanitary District (two terms) — Judith M. Ishkanian, incumbent; Robert E. Williams, retired infrastructure executive.

Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District Improvement District No. 1 (1 at-large seat) — Lee Rosenberg, retired executive; R. Brad Joos, retired fire chief.

The filing period closed without any candidates submitting paperwork for several smaller special districts.

For more information, go to www.sbcvote.com

