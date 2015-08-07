Cruise with Caution: SBPD Will Cite Rogue Cyclists During Fiesta Cruiser Ride

Advice

The Santa Barbara Police Department is advising participants of this year’s Fiesta Cruiser Ride to expect enforcement of all bicycle related traffic laws.

During past events the Police Department has received complaints from the public about disorderly and hazardous conduct by the bicyclists participating in the ride.

Additional officers will be deployed to monitor the event, which is expected to take place on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2015.

Bicyclists are legally required to obey all traffic laws and violators will be cited as appropriate.



The Fiesta Cruiser Ride, also referred to as the Fiesta Cruiser Run, is an unsanctioned cycling event characterized by a large number of participants occupying the roadway.

In the past, some of the participants have disobeyed traffic laws resulting in unsafe conditions for themselves and motorists.

Traditionally, the Fiesta Cruiser Ride begins in the morning in Santa Barbara’s Waterfront area with participants riding to Isla Vista and then returning to the Waterfront mid-afternoon via State Street.



The following are some of the most common bicycle related Vehicle Code violations:



» 21202(a) VC: failure to ride as close as practicable to the right-hand curb, $197 fine

» 21453(a) VC: failure to obey red signal light, $490 fine

» 22450(a) VC: failure to obey stop sign, $197 fine



To ensure a safe and enjoyable Fiesta, the Santa Barbara Police Department encourages all motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians to be courteous and to follow the rules of the road.

—Sergeant Riley L. Harwood is a member of the Santa Barbara Police Department.