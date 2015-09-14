Friday, April 6 , 2018, 8:16 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

Crushcakes Café Hands Off Montecito Location to Bree’Osh Bakery

Regional café chain closes fourth location after merger with Simply Pies, will focus on Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Goleta storefronts

Crushcakes Cafe owner Shannon Gaston announced that the four-months-old Montecito location will be closed and the location will become the Bree’Osh Bakery.
Crushcakes Cafe owner Shannon Gaston announced that the four-months-old Montecito location will be closed and the location will become the Bree’Osh Bakery. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk file photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 14, 2015 | 2:51 p.m.

The Crushcakes Café in Montecito has closed after a mere four months as the business readjusts to accommodate its recent merger with Simply Pies.

Crushcakes owner and Santa Barbara native Shannon Gaston sent a message to customers late last week noting that as of Monday, she would no longer operate at 1150 Coast Village Rd., Suite E, which opened in May as a fourth Crushcakes location.

“Since our purchase of Simply Pies, we have become increasingly busy,” Gaston said, adding that the decision was made with a heavy heart.

“We want to focus on what we do well and in order to do that, we will be passing our Montecito shop to friends of ours.”

A new concept called Bree’Osh Bakery will open at the storefront in October, she said, offering coffee, savory breakfast, lunches and brioche.

According to the eatery’s Facebook page, Bree’Osh is a café and food truck run by a French chef desiring “a friendly and hipster atmosphere.”

Gaston called it an authentic French bakery and coffee shop owned by friends — Pierre and Nelly Henry — specializing in homemade brioche with local ingredients.

“You will enjoy the savory brioche buns with poached eggs, French cheese and a delicious béchamel sauce and love the sweet brioches with chocolate, almond cream or with ‘praline rose,’” she said.

The new owners, a husband-and-wife duo hailing from France, told Noozhawk they had been searching for the perfect location for months before Gaston offered them the visible Coast Village Road spot. They hope to open within two weeks.

“We are really excited about this experience,” said Pierre Henry, who brings years of expertise working under some of the best bakers in Paris. 

Gaston founded Crushcakes locally in 2008, opening a location at 1315 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara before adding cafes in Carpinteria and Isla Vista.

This summer, she announced the 6533 Trigo Rd., Suite 105 location would close because Crushcakes had acquired Simply Pies and moved into its home base at 5392 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Simply Pies’ former owner Hallie Katnic stayed on in the kitchen and — at the time — Gaston said she hoped Simply Pies products would eventually be available at all four Crushcakes locations.

Simply Pies was also founded in 2008, with the original owners selling the business to Katnic last year.

The plan is still to have both menus available at the three remaining Crushcakes locations, which all switched to a Crushcakes & Simply Pies banner.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 