Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:54 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Cruzin’ for Life Van Gives Lift to North County Cancer Patients

Having served 2,600 patients in first year, Mission Hope transport cruises into second with vital service

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 23, 2013 | 11:00 p.m.

Finding a ride to Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria for treatment used to be a process that included bartering — something else for Sal Diaz to dread.

Although the 26-year-old lived just miles from the facility, which works in collaboration with Marian Regional Medical Center, family members weren’t always available to take or pick him up from four- to six-hour chemotherapy sessions for his blood disease.

His story is indicative of why volunteers at the nonprofit Cruzin’ for Life decided to start raising money to retrofit a transport van three years ago.

As one of Mission Hope’s first patients to hitch a free ride last year, Diaz can attest to its value.

“It’s pretty cool,” Diaz told Noozhawk. “You don’t have to be calling people and begging them. My mom is thankful.”

With a year on the road, the van has transported more than 2,600 cancer patients and logged more than 34,000 miles serving the areas of Guadalupe, Lompoc, Los Alamos, New Cuyama, Nipomo, Orcutt and Santa Maria.

Cruzin for Life, a Santa Maria-based 501(c)3 organization created in 2003 to raise funds for local cancer patients of all ages, continues raising money to operate the retrofitted van via its annual Valentine’s Day crab feed. The group is so-named for its annual three-day car show and cruise, which will be Sept. 21-23 this year.

Robert Bonilla, a member of the Cruzin’ for Life board of directors, said the king crab feed has grown from serving 650 pounds to 1,000, and last year brought in $32,000.

The idea for the van came about after a relative of one of the organization’s board members was diagnosed with cancer, Bonilla said.

“Nobody was there to help the people and assist them into their homes,” he said.

The group thought it would take several years to raise $69,000, but Santa Maria Energy president David Pratt provided a silent $36,000 donation. Cruzin’ for Life folks said they felt wrong keeping quiet, so they put the oil company’s name on the side of the van.

“They really didn’t want that recognition,” Bonilla said of Santa Maria Energy. “Here in Santa Maria, it’s a very good community center for helping.”

Mission Hope Cancer Center regional director Katherine Guthrie said the facility had no idea how much patients needed the service until Cruzin’ for Life helped provide it.

“We are full all the time,” Guthrie said. “We had no way of transporting them. We don’t want a patient to miss their treatment.”

Patients call the wheel-chair accessible van directly, or nurses and social workers recommend the service based on greatest need.

Van driver Chris Magana keeps blankets, ice packs, water bottles, snacks and more onboard so patients feel comfortable.

Guthrie is certain the van will be used for years to come, with Marian hospital diagnosing more than 700 new cancer cases each year and advancements in medical science allowing cancer patients better survival rates.

If the need and funding are there, Bonilla said, Cruzin’ for Life would also consider getting a second van.

Click here for more information about Cruzin’ for Life. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 