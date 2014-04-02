Cryo Health SB Opens to Help Clients Recover from Injury, Alleviate Pain

Cryo Health SB opened its doors March 21 to help athletes in need of faster and more efficient means of recovery, as well as those who suffer from chronic pain or inflammation.

Athletes at all levels use uncomfortable ice baths to soothe and refresh tired muscles. Others suffer from chronic pain and employ various pain management techniques.

The new Cryo Health SB facility at 121 Gray Ave., Suite 100 in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone is offering a revolutionary form of relief. It will be the first Cryotherapy location along the Central Coast and one of fewer than 20 in the country.

During whole body cryotherapy (WBC), the body is exposed to ultra-low temperatures (-200 to -240 degrees F) for two minutes, triggering a systemic anti-inflammatory response. WBC was first used in Japan in 1978 to treat rheumatoid arthritis. But recent studies have discovered many other uses of WBC, including:

» Professional athletes are using WBC to reduce post-exercise fatigue and soreness.

» Physical therapists are including WBC in their treatment programs to enhance results.

» Others are using WBC for the reported boost in metabolism, improvement of skin disorders, increased energy levels and improved sleep patterns.

Mike Swan, owner of Elite Performance and Rehabilitation Center, founder of The Lab and elite endurance athlete, says, “I am excited about whole body cryotherapy, both in its ability to decrease pain and inflammation related to injury, as well as decrease recovery time between training bouts in athletes.”

Dr. Marcus Elliott, owner of P3 and founder of The Lab, will use cryotherapy to keep his professional athletes in peak condition.

"Our hundreds of professional athletes and teams look to us as leaders in sports science and performance," he said. "By using whole body cryotherapy, our athletes will be recovering more effectively and decreasing local and systemic inflammation, allowing for more training and less injury risk."

Founding partner with Swan and Elliott is Dave Odell of MedBridge.

“Cryo Health SB is the first of several ventures that will fall under The Lab banner,” Odell said. “The tie that binds all of the planned ventures is the commitment of the founders to leading edge research and technique related to both athlete’s performance and individual wellness. The Lab is a collaboration of best in class professionals focused on improving human performance from a proactive mindset rather than one that is reactive.”

For more information, click here or call 805.679.6750.

— Kaylene Walter is the general manager of Cryo Heath SB.