THE LAB Offers Hottest New Coldest Cryotherapy Equipment

THE LAB, a fitness and nutrition center in Santa Barbara, has offered cryotherapy as one of its fundamental services since it opened four years ago.

Now, it has partnered with CRYO-Science — innovator and manufacturer of cryogenic applications — to introduce the most technologically advanced cryotherapy machine to the Santa Barbara community.

The team at THE LAB has installed CRYO-Science’s CRYO Arctic chamber, replacing its original cryosauna with the safest, coldest and most effective machine on the market.

The CRYO Arctic is the only true whole-body cryotherapy machine on the market, meaning the user’s head, neck and shoulders are incorporated into a full-body treatment.

The CRYO Arctic is built using state-of-the art technology, adheres to the highest safety standards, was created to ensure the user is never in direct contact with nitrogen vapors, and has the ability to maintain minus-220 degrees F. throughout a three-minute session.

It comes equipped with a music system, Bluetooth capability, Wi-Fi connectivity and multiple treatment options offering the user a choice.

“CRYO-Science is the first to innovate within its industry in a long time, and it’s also the first cryo company to specifically develop scalable, single-person cryo chambers,” said Bentley Nunes, THE LAB's operations manager.

“The CRYO Arctic is hands-down the best machine because it’s made by cryogenic engineers focused on making the best machines they can,” he said.

CRYO-Science’s chamber operates with less pressure on its nitrogen tank than other machines on the market, resulting in a colder sustained temperature. Additionally, the whole-body chamber places the user in an air-flow-controlled environment.

These features make for an improved experience, as observed by Nunes and Ruth Loomer, THE LAB general manager, during their respective test sessions in the CRYO Arctic that led to their decision to buy the chamber for their business.

“It feels much colder,” Nunes said. “It’s minus-220 degrees Fahrenheit the entire time that you’re in the chamber, and it’s a much smoother experience.

"Having all of the body completely exposed to the cool temperature creates more of a response to the cold and, therefore, a greater response to decreasing inflammation," he said. "I got to see firsthand how the CRYO Arctic delivers a much more effective treatment.”

THE LAB made for an ideal buyer of the CRYO Arctic for a variety of reasons, according to CRYO-Science CEO Amir Amirsadeghi. Namely, THE LAB combines cryotherapy with other services, such as NormaTec recovery systems and an AlterG anti-gravity treadmill.

As the premier facility of its kind in Southern California, THE LAB also conducts its own research on the science behind cryotherapy.

Cryotherapy involves the use of low-temperature gases to expose the body to ultra-low temperatures for a short time, which has been shown to increase performance and decrease recovery time.

The majority of the industry’s research surrounding the practice has been devoted to recovery and performance in athletics and pain management of arthritis.

Other areas of research include treatment of depression, anxiety, insomnia, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, fibromyalgia, ankylosing spondylitis, enhancement of immune function and improved cardiovascular function.

“Our commitment to science and innovation allows us to offer cryotherapy equipment that is consistently trustworthy, and the possibilities with CRYO-Science are endless,” Amirsadeghi said.

“We see a strategic partnership with THE LAB, which in turn sees the tremendous possibilities of cryotherapy applied to its fitness, health and wellness industries,” Amirsadeghi said

Nunes said he believes the CRYO Arctic and the partnership with CRYO-Science will further THE LAB’s mission of helping members and clients maximize their athletic performance potential and recover from both injuries and surgeries.

“We’re looking forward to delivering this far superior cryotherapy experience to our clients with all of our other modalities included, and the cost will remain the same as it’s always been,” he said. “You’ve got to come give it a try. It’s proven to work.

"We’re doing research to show other ways that it affects the body, and we’ve seen it change lives. That is only going to increase with a more effective machine.”

— Ryan Graff for The Lab.