Crystal Harrell, Robert Harrell of Santa Barbara Named to Dean’s List at Biola University

Biola University has named the following students, among 1,513, to its spring 2014 Dean's List for their academic excellence: Crystal Harrell and Robert Harrell, both of Santa Barbara.

Biola students are placed on the Dean's List to honor those with a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in twelve or more credit units and whose cumulative grade point average is at least 3.2. This past spring, 35 percent of Biola students achieved this academic goal.

"Inclusion on the Biola Dean's List is an indication that this student is performing exceptionally well in a rigorous academic program," said vice provost for academic administration, Patricia Pike. "Our Dean's List students are bright, motivated, engaged, competent, and personable. They are already demonstrating the characteristics of success that results from applied intelligence and that will support future endeavors in society, community, career and family life."

Biola's grade point average requirement for the Dean's List is one of the highest among Southern California Christian universities.

Biola University is a leading Christ-centered university in Southern California that offers a premier, nationally ranked education within the setting of an all-Christian community. Founded in 1908, Biola is committed to the mission of biblically centered education, scholarship and service — equipping men and women in mind and character to impact the world for the Lord Jesus Christ.

With more than 6,300 students at its Los Angeles-area campus and around the world, the university offers 145 academic programs through its six schools, ranging from the B.A. to the Ph.D.

Click here for more information.

— Jenna Bartlo represents Biola University.