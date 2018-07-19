Crystle Murphy of Santa Barbara, 1964-2018

Posted on July 19, 2018 | 11:36 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Crystle L. Murphy, beloved daughter, mother, sister, niece, cousin and friend to many, was called home to be with the Lord at the tender age of 54. She passed peacefully July 16, 2018, in Santa Barbara with a host of family and friends by her side.

Crystle was born June 1, 1964, in Santa Barbara, Calif., to Bessie Murphy and Edward McGrew. She lived in Santa Barbara all of her life. She attended Santa Barbara High School. Crystle worked at Willbridge of Santa Barbara as a program director for many years until she became ill.

Crystle leaves to mourn and cherish her memories: her mother, Bessie Murphy of Santa Barbara; her son, Elisha Orosco; her grandchildren, Aleah, Kea’lani and Mala’kai; her brothers, Kim Tyrone, Steven Glen, Robby Garnell, Donnie Lee and Dalton Gerome; her aunts, Toni and Vella; her boyfriend, Derrick Thompson, all in California; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended relatives and friends.

Crystle loved helping people and knew no stranger. Everyone who knew Crystle loved her and her contagious smile! She will be missed dearly. Our family would like to thank all of her friends for their tremendous love and support for Crystle.

Crystle’s services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 23 at Greater Hope Baptist Church, 430 E. Figueroa St., Santa Barbara. Interment will follow at Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road, Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services.