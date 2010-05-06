Bill Macfadyen: With Suicide, Just What Can We Say, and How?

Suicide is a touchy topic for the media. Here's how Noozhawk handles the subject

Journalists, like many of you, sometimes have a hard time confronting suicide.

We’re not shy about discussing death. In fact, we can get right to the point in a grisly murder, reporting the news with a fairly unerring sense of respect, sensitivity and thoroughness. With suicide, or an attempted suicide, our instincts often turn tentative as we retreat into a zone of awkwardness.

When you think about it, it shouldn’t be that way. Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, and each year far more people die from suicide than, say, homicide. Statistically, we’re going to encounter it.

But suicide is about as private and personal a matter as there is, and professional journalists usually will err on the side of discretion in such instances. As a professional news organization, Noozhawk adheres to a defined set of guidelines that outline how our writers and editors should report and present the news. Our Noozhawk Style Manual addresses the subject of suicide succinctly, even tersely:

Suicides: In general, we do stories on suicides only in two cases: When the victim is prominent in the community or when the death occurs in a public place. We typically don’t name names.

Put another way, we’d prefer it didn’t happen, and we’d prefer not to talk about it if it did. Sound familiar?

Cold Spring Canyon Bridge is a public place, of course, and in Noozhawk’s two and a half years of existence we have reported on suicides there. With a small staff, we generally rely on official news releases from the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office as our source. Law-enforcement agencies have their own standards and practices.

Other media apparently have their own standards, too. Local newspapers and online blogs have drawn attention to the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge with glib headlines such as “Bridge of Despair” and “Fatal Attraction.” They not infrequently refer to the structure as a “suicide bridge.”

My friend, John McIntyre, is a longtime senior editor at The Sun in Baltimore and a founding member and two-term president of the American Copy Editors Society, of which I’m a charter member. I asked John if he might use his blog, You Don’t Say, to solicit feedback from his audience of copy editors. I wanted to know how Noozhawk measured up against other responsible news organizations.

What I got in return was a very thoughtful — and personal — summation of the issue and the American evolution of reporting on death in general and mental health in particular. He framed it exceptionally well and I appreciate his willingness to share his insight with us and with you. Click here to read his blog post and his own readers’ responses.

Other journalism organizations — such as The Poynter Institute and National Public Radio, for instance — have explored the issue, too.

In addition, the American Association of Suicidology has suggested reporting guidelines for news articles, which includes adding crisis intervention services information and interviews with mental health professionals. Click here for those guidelines.

It turns out that Noozhawk is well within the safe zone. Our style manual may be sparing but our attention to such details is part of our company culture. Managing editor .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) is herself a veteran copy editor and also an ACES member. Together we’ve worked hard to ensure that Noozhawk maintains standards and expectations that are well above what readers will find in other local media, even with the volume of material we — meaning, Michelle — handle each day.

I’m proud to say that reporters .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) had already done their homework on reporting guidelines before they even pitched this Cold Spring Canyon Bridge series to me. Like a parent, a teacher or a coach, it’s always a thrill when you discover that your charges have been paying attention to what you’ve been telling them all along.

As an added benefit, we’ve found that our staff discussions have been quite healthy and helpful as we’ve worked through suicide and its implications, mental health issues, personal responsibility, the parameters of public safety, barriers for the bridge and boundaries for news coverage.

These conversations have been good for our Noozhawk family. We’d encourage you to try them at home.

