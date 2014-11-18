CSF Students at Santa Maria High Collecting Canned Goods for Foodbank

Cans of food that offer hope are being collected to help the less fortunate during the holidays.

Honors students of the California Scholarship Federation at Santa Maria High School will complete their three-week “Canned Food Drive” on Friday.

The CSF students, who usually collect 700 to 1,000 pounds of food, plan it as a gift to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County on Foster Road.

The canned goods have been collected from about 35 classrooms and administrative offices on campus.

CSF President Lauren Hunt believes helping others is an important civic duty.

“As a school, we all wish to help our community and encourage others to give back to their community and neighbors," Hunt said. “We hope to donate an ample supply of food goods to the community to ensure good holidays for everyone in Santa Maria. We understand the struggles of our community, and this is one avenue through which we can give back to the community that supports us as a school."

English language development teacher and CSF adviser Suzanne Rocco said students really understand what “giving back” means.

“With the help of students, staff and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, SMHS’ CSF members will help make the upcoming holiday season a little brighter," Rocco said.

In the past, the students have donated the canned food to nonprofit organizations, including Catholic Charities, Good Samaritan, the Woman’s Shelter and SMHS families.

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.