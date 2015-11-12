Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:48 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Advice

CSU Bolsters Highly Skilled Early Care and Education Workforce

By Toni Molle for California State University | November 12, 2015 | 8:25 a.m.

CSU Channel Island Assistant Professor Annie White

Eight of the thirteen faculty chosen for the coveted 2015–16 Simms/Mann Institute Faculty Fellowship in early childhood care and education are from California State University campuses.

The fellows will be tasked with helping the university to expand its early childhood care and education provider programs for youngsters up to age three. The CSU is recognized as a top national producer of graduates who go on to become teachers and administrators in early childhood programs.

“Through the generosity of the Simms/Mann Institute, the CSU is able to further invest in its early care and education program and bolster the number of graduates with early childhood expertise,” said Executive Vice Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs Loren Blanchard. “Learning starts at birth and by creating a knowledgeable and respected early care and education workforce, we will help create better students for the future.”

The 2015–16 Simms/Mann Faculty Fellows will participate in a unique professional development opportunity in collaboration with faculty from the California Community Colleges while helping to build the CSU’s early childhood curriculum.

They will each spend one year completing a project that translates neuroscience research into practical applications. Additionally, each Faculty Fellow will collaborate with an interdisciplinary cohort of professionals to focus on integrating the latest research into their classrooms.

This year’s Faculty Fellows include the following CSU scholars: 

» Treshawn Anderson, assistant professor, Family Studies, CSU Long Beach 

» Gina Cook, assistant professor, Child Development, CSU Stanislaus 

» Kimberly D'Anna-Hernandez, assistant professor, Psychology, CSU San Marcos 

» Kristina de Korsak, assistant professor, Early Childhood Studies, Sonoma State University

» Sarah Garrity, assistant professor, Child and Family Development, San Diego State University

» Alison Ventura, assistant professor, Kinesiology, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo 

» Annie White, assistant professor, Early Childhood Development, CSU Channel Islands

» Amanda Wilcox-Herzog, professor, Child Development, CSU San Bernardino 

The Simms/Mann Institute Faculty Fellowship will prepare its graduates for working with the youngest children in the state. Additionally, 20 CSU campuses have early care and education centers on site, and these centers will serve as a vital place of training for the next generation of early care and education providers. 

Toni Molle is the director of public affairs for California State University.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 