CSU Bolsters Highly Skilled Early Care and Education Workforce

Eight of the thirteen faculty chosen for the coveted 2015–16 Simms/Mann Institute Faculty Fellowship in early childhood care and education are from California State University campuses.

The fellows will be tasked with helping the university to expand its early childhood care and education provider programs for youngsters up to age three. The CSU is recognized as a top national producer of graduates who go on to become teachers and administrators in early childhood programs.

“Through the generosity of the Simms/Mann Institute, the CSU is able to further invest in its early care and education program and bolster the number of graduates with early childhood expertise,” said Executive Vice Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs Loren Blanchard. “Learning starts at birth and by creating a knowledgeable and respected early care and education workforce, we will help create better students for the future.”

The 2015–16 Simms/Mann Faculty Fellows will participate in a unique professional development opportunity in collaboration with faculty from the California Community Colleges while helping to build the CSU’s early childhood curriculum.

They will each spend one year completing a project that translates neuroscience research into practical applications. Additionally, each Faculty Fellow will collaborate with an interdisciplinary cohort of professionals to focus on integrating the latest research into their classrooms.

This year’s Faculty Fellows include the following CSU scholars:

» Treshawn Anderson, assistant professor, Family Studies, CSU Long Beach

» Gina Cook, assistant professor, Child Development, CSU Stanislaus

» Kimberly D'Anna-Hernandez, assistant professor, Psychology, CSU San Marcos

» Kristina de Korsak, assistant professor, Early Childhood Studies, Sonoma State University

» Sarah Garrity, assistant professor, Child and Family Development, San Diego State University

» Alison Ventura, assistant professor, Kinesiology, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

» Annie White, assistant professor, Early Childhood Development, CSU Channel Islands

» Amanda Wilcox-Herzog, professor, Child Development, CSU San Bernardino

The Simms/Mann Institute Faculty Fellowship will prepare its graduates for working with the youngest children in the state. Additionally, 20 CSU campuses have early care and education centers on site, and these centers will serve as a vital place of training for the next generation of early care and education providers.

— Toni Molle is the director of public affairs for California State University.