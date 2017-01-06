Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:37 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands Earns Grant to Expedite Teacher Preparation

By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | January 6, 2017 | 3:30 p.m.

CSU Channel Islands will receive a grant of almost $250,000 from the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing (CTC) to develop four-year teacher preparation programs.

California is experiencing a shortage of K-12 teachers with science, mathematics, special education and bilingual education credentials, so the grant will enable CSUCI to graduate career-ready teachers in four years, rather than the usual five years.

Chair and professor of education, Bob Bleicher, who secured the grant, said teacher candidates traditionally earn a four-year baccalaureate in liberal studies, then apply to become a special-education or bilingual-education teacher which requires an extra year of post-baccalaureate study.

This grant will enable CSUCI to tighten and tailor classes so teachers can graduate earlier and be ready to teach sooner.

“You can actually apply for a job during the final semester of your senior year,” Bleicher said.

The emphasis of CSUCI’s four-year integrated pathway will be to develop bilingual and special education teachers.

CSUCI is among 17 CSU campuses receiving Integrated Program Grants from the CTC to help expand the number of teacher candidates earning science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM), special education and bilingual credentials.

These grants should enable the CSU campuses to triple the number of new teachers graduating each year with STEM, special education and bilingual credentials. The CSUs currently graduate about 6,500 credentialed teachers each year.

“The new format not only increases the number of teacher candidates graduating annually but also provides monetary benefits to CSU students,” said Marquita Grenot-Scheyer, assistant vice chancellor of Teacher Education Program and Public School Programs for the CSU.

— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.

 

