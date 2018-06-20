Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 12:37 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands Accepting Applications for Fall 2014

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | October 15, 2013 | 3:04 p.m.

CSU Channel Islands is now accepting applications for the fall 2014 term. The priority application period opened Oct. 1 and ends at midnight Nov. 30.

High school seniors, community college transfer students and others intending to apply must visit www.csumentor.edu to complete the online application as early as possible. CSUMentor also offers detailed information about the CSU system and campuses, admission requirements and financial aid.

CI has a current enrollment of 5,100 — an increase of approximately 600 students from this past spring. Last year, 11,000 new freshmen and transfer students applied and over 7,200 were admitted. Enrollment is expected to continue to grow, dependent on the availability of additional funding from the state.

For the past several years, the CSU has had to turn away 20,000 to 25,000 fully eligible new students each year due to massive cuts in state funding. With the state’s reinvestment in higher education in the 2013-14 budget, CSU’s enrollment will increase by about 6,000 students over the course of the year. This still leaves nearly 20,000 students who may be turned away because of inadequate funding.

At their September meeting, the CSU Board of Trustees reviewed an initial budget proposal for 2014-15 that includes a request of additional funding to increase enrollment.

The 23rd and newest campus in the CSU system, CI offers 24 undergraduate degree programs, six graduate degrees, and a wide variety of teaching and service credential programs.

For more information, click here or contact the CI Admissions & Recruitment office at [email protected] or 805.437.8520.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

