Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:15 am | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands Accepting Applications for Spring 2015 Term

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | August 6, 2014 | 10:55 a.m.

CSU Channel Islands is now accepting applications for the spring 2015 term.

The application period opened last Friday and closes at midnight Aug. 31.

New upper division transfer students who meet the deadlines and complete admission requirements will be offered admission.

Students are encouraged to submit applications early using CSUMentor, the comprehensive and convenient online source for applications, admission requirements, financial aid and academic planning resources for all 23 CSU campuses.

“We’re excited to grow our enrollment and help more students achieve their college aspirations,” said Ginger Reyes, CI’s assistant vice president/director of Admissions & Records. “We look forward to welcoming an additional 350 transfer students to our campus this spring.”

Students with questions can contact CI Admissions at 805.437.8520 or email [email protected].

— Nancy Gill is the communication director for CSU Channel Islands.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 