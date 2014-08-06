CSU Channel Islands Accepting Applications for Spring 2015 Term

CSU Channel Islands is now accepting applications for the spring 2015 term.

The application period opened last Friday and closes at midnight Aug. 31.

New upper division transfer students who meet the deadlines and complete admission requirements will be offered admission.

Students are encouraged to submit applications early using CSUMentor, the comprehensive and convenient online source for applications, admission requirements, financial aid and academic planning resources for all 23 CSU campuses.

“We’re excited to grow our enrollment and help more students achieve their college aspirations,” said Ginger Reyes, CI’s assistant vice president/director of Admissions & Records. “We look forward to welcoming an additional 350 transfer students to our campus this spring.”

Students with questions can contact CI Admissions at 805.437.8520 or email [email protected].

— Nancy Gill is the communication director for CSU Channel Islands.