Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:59 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands African American Achievement Awards Luncheon to Honor Seven Outstanding Citizens

Award winners from the 2015 African American Achievemnent Awards Luncheon.
Award winners from the 2015 African American Achievemnent Awards Luncheon. (CSUCI photo)
By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | February 16, 2016 | 1:15 p.m.

Long lines would form outside Ralph Edward James’ office during the 37 years he worked as a counselor at Ventura College. James retired from his job in 2011, but he still answers the call to steer people toward education.

“If I go to the drug store, I ask everyone there ‘Are you in school? Are you graduated?’” James said. “If they say ‘I can’t go to school, I’m working,’ I keep bugging them until they go to school. I tell them ‘Take one class. Just one class.’”

James and six others who work to make the community a better place will be honored Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, at CSU Channel Islands’s 4th Annual African American Achievement Awards Luncheon.

Hosted by CI’s Intercultural Services, the luncheon will be held in CI’s Grand Salon from 12-2 p.m. This year’s honorees will receive awards for the categories of education, healthcare, civic engagement, social justice, athletics, humanitarianism and arts and entertainment.

James will be receiving his award for education and social justice.

Students who attend the luncheon can mingle with former award recipients and present awardees, something Intercultural Services Student Assistant Deja Simon is looking forward to.

“The media often portray black people in a negative light, so it can be easy to lose sight of the fact that there are successful black individuals out there who are accomplishing a lot of good in the world,” Simon said. “This event allows students to meet such people, people who they can see as an inspiration and an example.” 

James has spent his adult life trying to set an example because his own background taught him the value of education.

“I grew up in the deep, segregated South,” said James, now 67. “Education was our only opportunity to get out of that situation.”

James grew up in Alabama, one of eight children living in a two-room home made out of discarded wood. He was 15 when an U.S. Navy veteran uncle and James’ cousin came to visit from California.

“I was working out in the watermelon field,” James said. “They were leaving and we were waving. He came back an hour and a half later and asked ‘Can I take Ralph to California? I think he’d have a better future there.’ Then he said ‘Pack your clothes. Your mama said you are going to California.’”

James attended Oxnard High School, graduated from Ventura College, then earned a bachelor’s degree in urban sociology and a master’s degree in counseling and guidance from UC Santa Barbara.

He had a full scholarship to attend Johns Hopkins University to study medicine, but a foot injury and meeting his wife while on the mend prompted him to stay in California. 

James instead actualized his passion for health care by counseling students working toward careers in medicine, nursing, pharmacology, dentistry and those seeking to become emergency medical technicians.

“Several students credit Ralph James with their professional success in the health care profession,” said Wm. Gregory Sawyer, Ph.D. and vice president for Student Affairs at CI, one of the event organizers.

For questions or concerns, contact Intercultural Services Coordinator Motoko Kitazumi at [email protected] or by phone at 805.437.3243.

Limited parking is available on campus with the purchase of a $6 daily permit; follow signs to the parking permit dispensers.

Free parking is available at the Camarillo Metrolink Station/Lewis Road with bus service to and from the campus. Riders should board the CI Vista Bus to the campus; the cash-only fare is $1.25 each way.

Buses arrive and depart from the Camarillo Metrolink Station every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. For exact times, check the schedule at www.goventura.org.

Persons who, because of a special need or condition, would like to request an accommodation should contact Disability Resource Programs at 805.437.3331 or email [email protected] as soon as possible, but no later than ten business days prior to the event so that appropriate arrangements can be made.

Kim Gregory is a communication specialist at CSU Channel Islands.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 