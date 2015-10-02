Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:52 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Advice

CSU Channel Islands Allocates $2.6 Million Grant to Support Vulnerable Students

By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | October 2, 2015 | 11:07 p.m.

The more than $2.6 million grant CSU Channel Islands just received from the U.S. Department of Education will enable the university to start a program called Project OLAS (Optimizing Learning, Achievement and Success), an initiative designed to help students navigate the first two years of college.

Director of Hispanic Serving Institutions Initiatives Amanda Quintero, Ph.D., said the first two years of college are critical for so-called “at-risk” students, who are those still completing developmental math and other foundational courses well into their second year. 

{school_inset}

Struggling to complete necessary foundational courses may cause the students to fall behind when they should be choosing a career trajectory.

“A lot of students entering their second year have not yet declared a major. It is critical to their success to have declared a major at the end of their second year, so we’re going to develop programming that exposes students to major pathways to a career,” Quintero said. “We are going to be more intentional about involving students in internships and service learning and other opportunities.”

The five-year grant, which will equal about $525,000 a year, was available to Hispanic-Serving Institutions, which is why CI was able to compete for the funding. CI was given the HSI designation because more than 25 percent of its students are Latino.

Among those who will benefit from Project OLAS include Ventura County high school students who are first in their families to pursue a college education. Many families in Ventura County are not familiar with the college-going experience, so Quintero plans to involve families in Project OLAS, too. 

“Any time we’re dealing with a large first generation population it’s really important to include parents because families often don’t have access to the resources they need to help guide their children through the college application process,” Quintero said.

She also plans to send representatives (both staff and peer mentors) into select high schools to help students develop goals that involve a university education and a career.

Once they enter CI, Quintero said she plans to surround Project OLAS students with peer mentors who will guide them in class and through extra-curricular activities designed to support them. 

Project OLAS will also support living-learning communities of freshmen students who are involved in an activity proven to be effective at retaining students, such as undergraduate research projects.

The group involved in the undergraduate research project would live in the same dormitory, on the same theme floor, giving them the opportunity to build enthusiasm about their common goal, and find out that learning is all around them.

“We want to blur the lines between where learning takes place,” Quintero said. “Living-learning communities will provide many opportunities for learning to take place outside the traditional classroom.”

President Richard R. Rush said he has seen the challenges some students face when they enter CI without the preparation they need.

“I want those students to know they have come to the right place,” Rush said. “Thanks to this generous grant from the U.S. Department of Education, CI can offer a strong network of support to see these undergraduates through to graduation day and onto a career of their choosing.”

— Kim Gregory represents CSU Channel Islands.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 