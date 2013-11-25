CSU Channel Islands Announces $100,000 Union Bank Sponsorship

CSU Channel Islands announced a $100,000 sponsorship by Union Bank, representing a significant corporate sponsorship to the university.

The contribution will be allocated to support student scholarships and to advance some of CI’s most urgent priorities.

“We are thankful to Union Bank for its generous support,” CI President Richard Rush said. “This sponsorship comes at a critical time for our campus and it will help us immeasurably in serving our students.”

Over the last four years, state funding for the CSU system has decreased by 33 percent. As a result, private and public partnerships and individual and corporate donations are essential in meeting the needs of CI’s growing student population. Union Bank’s contribution will be recognized throughout the year at various University events and initiatives.

“We are committed to our community and to helping its youth thrive,” said Union Bank’s Cary Rubinstein, senior vice president for community banking.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Union Bank operates more than 400 retail branches in California, Washington and Oregon serving consumers, small businesses and corporations. Last year, Union Bank contributed more than $12 million in grants and sponsorships to nonprofit organizations in its marketplace.

CI Foundation board chairman and Union Bank’s executive vice president, regional president-Central Coast Division, George Leis, commended the university for its leadership role in the region.

“CI has made a real difference in this community,” said Leis, who is the former president of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, purchased by Union Bank in 2012.

Prior to CI’s official opening, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust gave the university its first corporate donation in 2000.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.