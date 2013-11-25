Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 4:39 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands Announces $100,000 Union Bank Sponsorship

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | November 25, 2013 | 2:40 p.m.

CSU Channel Islands announced a $100,000 sponsorship by Union Bank, representing a significant corporate sponsorship to the university.

The contribution will be allocated to support student scholarships and to advance some of CI’s most urgent priorities.

“We are thankful to Union Bank for its generous support,” CI President Richard Rush said. “This sponsorship comes at a critical time for our campus and it will help us immeasurably in serving our students.”

Over the last four years, state funding for the CSU system has decreased by 33 percent. As a result, private and public partnerships and individual and corporate donations are essential in meeting the needs of CI’s growing student population. Union Bank’s contribution will be recognized throughout the year at various University events and initiatives.

“We are committed to our community and to helping its youth thrive,” said Union Bank’s Cary Rubinstein, senior vice president for community banking.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Union Bank operates more than 400 retail branches in California, Washington and Oregon serving consumers, small businesses and corporations. Last year, Union Bank contributed more than $12 million in grants and sponsorships to nonprofit organizations in its marketplace.

CI Foundation board chairman and Union Bank’s executive vice president, regional president-Central Coast Division, George Leis, commended the university for its leadership role in the region.

“CI has made a real difference in this community,” said Leis, who is the former president of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, purchased by Union Bank in 2012.

Prior to CI’s official opening, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust gave the university its first corporate donation in 2000.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 