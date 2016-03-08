Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 7:39 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands Art Professor Explores Southern California Flora, Fauna, Flotsam in Solo Exhibit

Artwork by Luke Matjas, depicting a California Condor.
Artwork by Luke Matjas, depicting a California Condor. (Luke Matjas photo)
By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | March 8, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

While serving as artist-in-residence at Joshua Tree National Park and roaming the mountains around Southern California, CSU Channel Islands Associate Professor of Art Luke Matjas has created his first-ever solo exhibition, “That Great Rock Mass is Called the Earth.”

The exhibit will be on display at Oxnard’s Carnegie Art Museum from March 13 to May 22 with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2016, at the museum.

The 30-piece collection consists of colorful, large-scale digital prints along with a series of intricate graphite drawings. The work is his interpretation of what we see in the relative wilds of Southern California and what Matjas saw each day during his time in Joshua Tree.

“It’s safe to say these aren’t traditional portrayals of the local landscape,” said Matjas, who is also chair of the art and performing arts programs at CSUCI. “There’s a level of realism, but it’s more like a cross between a natural history museum and your local Home Depot.”

Matjas considers the work to be a more realistic portrait of our surroundings, one that combines the natural with the unnatural. His work stood out from the 150 applications for the six artist-in-residence spots available each year, according to Joshua Tree Lead Park Ranger and AIR Program Liaison Caryn Davidson.

“Luke was an outstanding candidate, so it was easy for the jury to come to a consensus on his project proposal,” Davidson said.

While in Joshua Tree, Matjas would watch the sun rise over the jagged mountains while sipping coffee in the 1930s mining cabin where he stayed. It was so quiet, he could almost hear the spiders move. “Or maybe they were just really big,” he said.

“I’m a big trail runner, so I would go for a trail run,” Matjas said. “I covered 172 miles of park.”

His artist’s eye took in lizards, rabbits, desert scrub, rattlesnakes and bighorn sheep drinking from secluded ponds.

But in Joshua Tree and tucked in the flora and fauna of Southern California he also saw discarded coolers, lawn chairs, sprinklers, traffic cones and poorly-concealed cell phone towers.

Guests at Matjas’s show will recognize familiar Ventura County landscapes, as well tributes to Condor #358, the California condor who died after being entangled in a recreational rope atop Tar Creek Falls in the Los Padres National Forest.

There’s also a depiction of P-18, a local mountain lion struck on the 101 freeway. 

Matjas hopes his larger-than-life work leaves the audience with a humorous yet poignant ecological message.

“Realistically what I want people to do is to have a greater appreciation of their own surroundings, however mundane they may be,” he said.

Carnegie Art Museum Members can attend the reception for free. The cost for non-members is $5.

For more information, visit www.carnegieam.org. For additional details about CI’s Art Program, visit www.csuci.edu/academics/art.htm.

— Kim Gregory is a communications specialist at CSU Channel Islands.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 