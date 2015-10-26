CSU Channel Islands Begins Search for New President with Upcoming Community Forum

Advice

The California State University board of trustees is beginning the search for a new president of California State University, Channel Islands to succeed President Richard R. Rush, who announced his intent to retire at the end of the academic year.

The first meeting of the Trustees’ Committee for the Selection of the President will be held in an open forum from 1–3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, at the John Spoor Broome Library Plaza on the CSU Channel Islands campus.

Members of the campus community, community-at-large and media are invited to attend. To receive free parking and parking instructions, register online at http://go.csuci.edu/openforum.

The purpose of the open forum is to review the role of the committee, receive comments and input from the public and campus community, discuss preferred attributes of the next president, review the descriptions and needs of the campus and presidential position and discuss any other business related to the search process

Trustee Lawrence (Larry) Norton will chair the committee. The other trustee members include Silas H. Abrego, Lillian Kimbell-Del Bosque, Peter J. Taylor, as well as Board Chair Lou Monville and CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White.

Board policy calls for the chair to appoint an Advisory Committee to the Trustees’ Committee. The Advisory Committee is composed of representatives from CSU Channel Islands’ faculty, staff, students, alumni and campus community, as well as a member of a campus advisory board, and are all selected by their respective constituency groups.

Also on the Advisory Committee is a vice president or academic dean and a president of another CSU campus, both selected by the chancellor. The Trustees’ Committee for the Selection of the President and the Advisory Committee function as a unified committee.

Members of the Advisory Committee for the Selection of the President include:

» Simone Aloisio, Ph.D., professor of chemistry

» Gary Cushing, alumni representative

» Ria Fidler, staff representative

» Jeanne M. Grier, Ph.D., chair, Academic Senate

» Pastor Broderick Huggins, community representative

» William (Bill) Kearney, Foundation board representative

» Leroy M. Morishita, Ph.D., president, CSU East Bay

» Monique Reyna, president, Student Government

» David Rodriguez, community representative

» Ysabel Trinidad, vice president, Business & Financial Affairs

» Cynthia Wyels, Ph.D., professor of mathematics

Over the next several months, the committee will review applications and conduct interviews.

The general public may call 805.437.8400 for more information. Details about the CSU presidential search process are available by clicking here.

Members of the campus and community-at-large, who are unable to attend the open forum, may view a live webstream at http://calstate.edu/livestream/ or may also email their suggestions to [email protected].

— Laurie Weidner and Nancy Gill represent CSU Channel Islands.