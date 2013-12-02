Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 11:17 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands Business & Technology Partnership Sets Annual Meeting

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | December 2, 2013 | 12:43 p.m.

CSU Channel Islands’ Business & Technology Partnership invites the public and campus to its annual meeting at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Martin V. Smith Center for Integrative Decision Making on the CI campus.

The annual meeting serves as a way to network with alumni, students and their mentors, exchange information amongst current and prospective B&TP members, announce the new incoming chair, Keith Gunther and thank Mel Sheeler, past chair, for his valued service, and learn about innovated ways to support CI students and initiatives.

The annual meeting serves as a fundraiser for student scholarships, a networking opportunity connecting regional businesses with CI and a forum for participants to learn about important business and technology issues affecting the region and university developments. Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Gayle Hutchinson will be the keynote speaker.

The meeting begins at 6:15 p.m. with a hors d’oeuvres reception followed by the keynote speaker and program at 6:50 p.m. B&TP meeting participants will also participate in the CI Alumni & Friends Association Mentorship & Networking Night by networking with CI mentors and mentee’s.

Registration is free with limited space available. RSVP by Dec. 9 by clicking here. B&TP membership and member renewal is $150.

The event is sponsored by Union Bank, the Ventura County Star and the Pacific Coast Business Times.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, contact Carrick DeHart, director of major gifts, at 805.437.8919 or [email protected].

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

