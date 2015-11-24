CSU Channel Islands Choir Winter Concert Offers ‘Holiday Around the Globe’

Advice

Travel around the world with twists on holiday favorites like The Little Drummer Boy and The Twelve Days of Christmas with two CSU Channel Islands (CI) Choir’s winter concerts.

To get this season of warmth off to a great start, “Holiday Around the Globe” will be performed twice. The first concert is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, at 3 p.m. at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church at 1251 Las Posas Road in Camarillo.

The second concert will be held Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, at 7:30 p.m. on the CI campus in Malibu Hall, Room 140.

Both performances are free, but a $20 donation is welcomed to support the Channel Islands Choral Association (CICA), which sponsors the CI Choir. CICA is a nonprofit organization that brings music education and performing arts to local schools and the community.



“Holiday Around the Globe” is a multicultural concert with songs from around the world, some familiar, some a new adventure for many

Magnificat by contemporary British composer John Rutter will be accompanied by an organ while the song Cantar! will feature jazz drums. Songs from South Africa will include shakers and African drums.

The CI Choir is a singing group of about 60 that includes both CI students and members of the community. Led by Performing Arts Lecturer KuanFen Liu, who has a doctorate in musical arts, the choir meets weekly as part of CI’s Performing Arts program.

“A very important part of our mission as the University choir is to make sure our programs and performances appeal to and attract the young and diverse population in our community,” Liu said. “Some of these choral arrangements we sing incorporate ancient texts that are set to contemporary harmonies.”

The CI Choir offers participants exposure to a wide range of genres and periods, as well as the opportunity to perform in public.

The next auditions take place in January 2016. Visit the CICA website at www.cicachoir.org for more information.

— Kim Gregory is a communications specialist for CSU Channel Islands.