CSU Channel Islands Closes Campus Due to Flooding

Due to significant localized flooding the main campus of CSU Channel Islands was closed on Saturday morning, but was expected to reopen later in the day.

All Saturday morning classes and activities on the CSUCI campus have been canceled.

The campus was scheduled to reopen at 11 a.m., with all classes, events and activities taking place as scheduled.

Islands Café will open for residential students.

The Broome Library was to remain closed all day.

Residential students are not restricted from leaving campus but should exercise caution when travelling on area roads that are open.

The university will issue another update at 10 a.m. with the latest information and status of the campus closure.

Updates will also be provided on the University’s emergency information hotline at 805.437.3911 or by visiting the website.