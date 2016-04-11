Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 10:34 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Island’s Conference for Social Justice in Education to Address Gender Inequalities

The implications of the under-representation of male students in higher education will one among many topics at CSUCI’s upcoming Conference for Social Justice in Education.
By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | April 11, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

Educators, students, counselors, parents, researchers and anyone else interested in the inequities males and females face when it comes to education are welcome to meet like-minded people from 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2016, at CSU Channel Islands.

The theme this year for the eighth annual Conference for Social Justice in Education is “Where Boys & Girls (& Women & Men) Aren’t: Gender Inequalities in Learning.”

Among the topics covered at this year’s conference are gender equity in athletics; success among Latino male college student leaders; Latinas in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM); gender and picture books; behavioral differences in boys and girls living with autism; and the relocation of boys and girls to places they never imagined they could go.

“Issues about gender inequalities are many, such as the education and career prices that more mothers than fathers typically have to pay when childcare services are not accessible and affordable,” said Associate Professor of Education Kaia Tollefson, Ph.D., a conference organizer. “Other inequalities are the long-term individual and social consequences we all pay for the severe under-representation of males in higher education.”

CI Provost Gayle Hutchinson, Ed.D., will give the welcome and opening remarks, and keynote addresses will be given by Superintendent of the Oxnard School District Cesar Morales, Ph.D., and CI President Richard R. Rush.

There will be two sessions with a choice of six presentations at each session with lunch to follow. To register, click here.

The conference, lunch and parking are free thanks to the event sponsors, including CI’s School of Education, Extended University, the Martin V. Smith School of Business & Economics, Arts & Sciences, the Psychology Program, the Center for Multicultural Engagement, the Provost’s office and the Ventura Chapter of the California Association of Bilingual Educators. 

“Each year, our sponsors ensure that this social justice networking and learning event is available to everyone in our region,” Tollefson said, “not just to those who have the ability to pay for these kinds of connecting opportunities.”
 
For additional information contact Tollefson at [email protected] or 805.437.3125.

Kim Gregory is a communications specialist at CSU Channel Islands.

 

