CSU Channel Islands Confirms a Case of Student Measles

By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | January 24, 2015 | 10:40 p.m.

CSU Channel Islands has confirmed that a student who does not live on campus has been diagnosed with a case of measles.

Some CSUCI students may have been exposed to measles on Jan. 20. The infected student reportedly was in the campus Bell Tower, Del Norte and the Broome Library buildings.

You may be at risk of developing measles if you have never had the disease or have not received two doses of the measles vaccine.

CSU Channel Islands is working with the Ventura County Public Health Department to disseminate information to students. The university is contacting students, staff and faculty through its CI Alert system.

If you develop a fever that is 101 degrees or more, a cough, runny nose or red eyes, with or without rash, contact a local health-care provider for diagnosis and treatment, and remain at home until the doctor has cleared you.

Symptoms usually begin eight to 12 days after exposure, but can occur up to 21 days after exposure.

Measles begins with a mild to moderate fever accompanied by a cough, runny nose and red eyes. Two or three days later, the fever spikes, often as high as 104 to 105 degrees.

A red blotchy rash will appear, usually first on the face, along the hairline and behind the ears. The rash spreads downward to the chest and back, and finally, to the thighs and feet.

One in every 20 people with measles develops pneumonia, but life-threatening complications are rare.

Click here for updates from CSU Channel Islands, or call the emergency information hotline at 805.437.3911.

Click here for locations of Ventura County’s Public Health Clinics.

— Kim Gregory is a communications specialist at CSU Channel Islands.

 
