CSU Channel Islands Director of Admissions & Records Wins National Award

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | November 13, 2013 | 11:49 a.m.

Ginger Reyes, assistant vice president for academic affairs and director of Admissions & Records at CSU Channel Islands, has been named a leader in her field by the nation’s largest association for student affairs professionals. Reyes recently earned recognition as a 2013 Mid-Level Student Affairs Professional Award from the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators.

Ginger Reyes
Ginger Reyes

The award honors exemplary midlevel administrators who help create programs that address the needs of students and promote student learning and personal development.

“I am very honored and humbled to have received this award,” Reyes said. “My first love has always been student recruitment. I love talking to students about seeking higher education opportunities and helping them through the college admission process.”

Reyes joined CI as an admissions counselor in 2001 and helped enroll the first students as the campus opened its doors in 2002. Over the past 12 years, she has facilitated CI’s growth to 5,100 students, while rising through the ranks as coordinator, assistant director and director, and acting as interim associate vice president for enrollment services.

Reyes oversees recruitment, admissions, registration, records and approximately 16 staff. Under her leadership, CI has met annual enrollment targets, streamlined the admissions process, improved communication to students regarding fees and deadlines, and implemented highly successful recruitment programs and college fairs serving underrepresented students throughout the region.

She has chaired the National Association of College Admissions Counseling Ventura/Tri-County College Fair Planning Committee, volunteers her time to several campus task forces and committees, and also manages to continue her own education.

Reyes earned a master's degree in public administration, and is completing an educational doctorate in organizational leadership.

“Ginger is truly the consummate leader who manages with her head but leads with her heart,” said Wm. Gregory Sawyer, vice president for student affairs. “Her staff both admire and respect her equally. She has worked her way up from an entry-level position to achieve the highest mid-level manager position in the Division of Student Affairs. Her skill, as well as ability, to motivate and facilitate diverse student recruitment efforts within and beyond our community is commendable. In my more than 27 years as a faculty member and administrator, I can say without reservation that Ginger is one of the most talented and gifted young leaders with whom I have had the privilege to work.”

Sawyer accepted the award for Reyes at the 2013 NASPA Western Regional Conference in Salt Lake City last Friday. The awards ceremony fell on the weekend of an even more significant event in Reyes’ life — her wedding.

“This award is really a tribute to my mentors in Student Affairs and the hardworking colleagues who make our team successful,” she said. “It’s not just one person but a team that executes, and this award is shared with them.”

Each year, NASPA honors prominent higher education and student affairs leaders, programs, and initiatives for contributions and impact on the field. Awardees are nominated by their colleagues and then chosen by NASPA’s Selections and Awards Committee and Board of Directors. NASPA is the leading voice for student affairs administration, policy and practice, serving more than 13,000 members in all 50 states, 29 countries and eight U.S. territories.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

