CSU Channel Islands Earns Third National Designation as ‘Military Friendly School’

CSU Channel Islands has earned its third national recognition as a “Military Friendly School” in a list highlighting the colleges and universities who excel at recruiting, retaining and supporting military veterans.

The 2014 ranking, based on a survey of more than 12,000 institutions, places CI in the top 15 percent overall for its military friendliness. The annual list is compiled by G.I. Jobs magazine, a veteran-owned publisher serving members of the military.

“We value the contributions that service members have made to our country and our campus and want to help them thrive as they transition to civilian life and pursue their educational goals,” said Jay Derrico, Veterans Affairs Program coordinator at CI. “Being recognized as a Military Friendly School is a welcome validation of our efforts — which are expanding all the time.”

The publication commends CI for practices such as offering veterans priority registration and transfer help, assistance with G.I. Bill benefits, a Vet 2 Vet mentoring program, two student organizations, customized orientation and academic advising sessions, a veteran-oriented workshop series, a resume-writing service and a campus Veterans Resource Center where veterans can study, socialize and meet with advisors.

The G.I. Jobs survey analyzed universities’ policies, programs, financial services, and recruitment and retention efforts for military friendliness and also sought input from currently enrolled veterans and service members.

Among CI’s 5,163 students, approximately 206 students are veterans, members of the military, or their survivors or dependents.

“After having attended three other colleges before CI, I can honestly say that this school is worthy of the ‘Military Friendly’ designation,” said Mark Scott, a senior business major who is in the Marine Corps Reserves. “No institution I have seen has had such a well-established network of support for the student veteran. CI has helped me transition back and forth from active duty during my time in the Marine Corps Reserves while attending college.”

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the post-9/11 G.I. Bill helped pay educational expenses for more than 945,000 service members, veterans, family members and survivors last year — a 67 percent increase since 2009. That trend is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

“As more service members return to college, we look forward to helping them successfully launch the next chapter of their lives at CI,” Derrico said.

For more information on CI’s Veterans Affairs Program, contact Derrico at 805.437.2745 or [email protected]. Click here to view the 2014 Military Friendly Schools list by G.I. Jobs.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.