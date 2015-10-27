CSU Channel Islands Economics Professor to Outline Trade with Pacific Alliance Countries

Advice

Representatives from the four founding nations of the Pacific Alliance will speak at CSU Channel Islands at a Nov. 6 presentation called “How to Trade with Pacific Alliance Countries.”

The lecture and panel discussion will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Malibu Hall 100 on the CI campus at 1 University Drive.

Sponsored by CI’s Institute for Global Economic Research (IGER), the panel will consist of the four consuls general from Chile, Columbia, Mexico and Peru.

Formed in 2011, the newest economic trading bloc accounts for more than one-third of Latin America’s gross domestic product.

“The primary reason for this presentation is to get business owners exposed to the consuls general from these countries,” said Professor of Economics Sung Won Sohn, Ph.D. “We would like to offer small business owners from Ventura County and the tri-county area the opportunity to trade with these countries.

"Because of our location, a lot of folks from these countries are living in Ventura County. I think it would be a natural connection,” he said.



The presentation will also include the latest on the ever-changing global economic front from Sohn, a professor of the Martin V. Smith School of Business & Economics and director of IGER.

One of the objectives of IGER is to familiarize local business owners with the opportunities for world trade and to detail steps to opening up a local business to foreign markets like this Latin American trade bloc.

“Latin America is a lot more prosperous than they were 10 or 20 years ago,” Sohn said.

In addition to reducing trade barriers, the Pacific Alliance has launched other projects including visa-free travel, a common stock exchange and joint embassies in several countries.

The presentation is free and lunch will be served, but participants must RSVP by Nov. 2 at go.csuci.edu/IGER-luncheon.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 805.437.3637.

Complimentary event parking is limited and only available in the designated parking lot. Once on campus, follow the directional signage to event parking then follow the walking signage to the event location.

Free parking is available at the Camarillo Metrolink Station/Lewis Road parking lot with bus service to and from the campus. In order to waive bus fares, riders should present their event registration confirmation when boarding the CI Vista bus, otherwise the cash-only bus fare is $1.25 each way.

Buses arrive and depart from the Camarillo Metrolink Station every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday. For exact times, check the schedule at www.goventura.org.

— Kim Gregory is a communications specialist representing CSU Channel Islands.