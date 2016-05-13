CSU Channel Islands Foundation Welcomes Two New Board Members

The CSU Channel Islands Foundation board is two members stronger now with the addition of Ted Bagley and Lois Rice.

Bagley recently retired from his position as vice president of human resources at Amgen, Inc., and Rice spent 32 years with Wells Fargo Bank after working her way up from teller to executive vice president and division manager for the Retail Group, where she was responsible for 233 branches covering 10 states.

“Both Lois and Ted bring a wealth of pertinent experience and a history of giving back to their communities. They are outstanding individuals who will enable the Foundation to expand its service to students,” said CSUCI President Richard R. Rush.

Both hope they can use their experience to enhance growth at CSUCI.

“I am so pleased and excited about joining the CSU Channel Islands Foundation board,” Bagley said. “The future of the university and its intellectual capital is and will be our primary focus. Fundraising and strategic planning are two of the primary activities of this board, and I am proud to be a part of it.”

A great believer in higher education, Rice never had the opportunity to attend college herself, so she is thankful she was able to fund an undergraduate education for her grandchildren.

She is aware not everyone has the resources to go to college, so she also is grateful part of CSUCI’s mission is to help and encourage students who may never have dreamed of a college diploma.

“The university has made such a difference in the lives of so many first generation students,” Rice said. “It has allowed so many people to go to college who maybe wouldn’t have or couldn’t have.”

Bagley now has his own consulting business called TBJ Consulting, in which he specializes in diversity training, union relations, human resources, executive counseling and organizational design.

Both Rice and Bagley are very involved in a wealth of boards and organizations and have won numerous awards for their service.

Before joining Amgen in Thousand Oaks, Bagley was senior director of human resources for Dell Computer Business Group in Nashville, Tenn.

Before Dell, Bagley spent 25 years in human resources with the General Electric Company after serving three years in the Army. He served a tour of duty in the Republic of Vietnam where he was the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal of Valor.

Rice is a 50-year resident of the Ojai Valley, serving on boards such as the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Ketchum Downtown YMCA and the Junior Achievement board, where she became the first woman chair.

Rice also served on the board of Casa Pacifica and still serves on the board of the Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles, which focuses on educating children about all peoples of the American West.

“Giving back to the community is who I am,” Rice said. “But I’ve focused my giving, both time and money, to organizations that devote themselves to education and supporting youth.”

After retiring from Wells Fargo, Rice became a real estate developer, completing three major projects in the Ojai Valley.

Rice received both the Albert Schweitzer Leadership Award and the International Visitors Council Citizen of the Year Award from the City of Los Angeles.

The boards Bagley has served on include the Urban League Board of Directors in Greenville, S.C., the Chamber of Commerce in Montgomery, Ala., and Junior Achievement in Nashville, Tenn.

Bagley currently serves on the boards of the Moorpark College Foundation and the Ventura Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

Bagley’s family includes his wife, Debra, and four children. Rice has three sons, eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Both see CSUCI as a gem in the CSU system that is going to get even brighter.

“The curriculum is so well-rounded and the number of degrees it offers in just 15 years is incredible,” Rice said. “I want to be a part of the next decade, watching it become one of the best universities in California.”

“Education, unmistakably, is the bridge to the future,” Bagley said, “and CSU Channel Islands will be a leader of the charge.”

— Kim Gregory is a communications specialist at CSU Channel Islands.