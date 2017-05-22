Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:15 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands Graduates Largest Class Ever

California State University Channel Islands celebrated its largest class to date on Saturday, handing out diplomas to 2,261 graduates.

(CSUCI photo)

< 726 > of 4
California State University Channel Islands celebrated its largest class to date on Saturday, handing out diplomas to 2,261 graduates.

(CSUCI photo)

< 727 > of 4
California State University Channel Islands celebrated its largest class to date on Saturday, handing out diplomas to 2,261 graduates.

(CSUCI photo)

< 728 > of 4
California State University Channel Islands celebrated its largest class to date on Saturday, handing out diplomas to 2,261 graduates.

(CSUCI photo)

< 729 > of 4
 
By Kim Gregory for California State University Channel Islands | May 22, 2017 | 8:58 a.m.

CSU Channel Islands handed diplomas to 2,261 graduates during two ceremonies on Saturday. 

It was the first commencement ceremony with President Erika D. Beck at the helm.

During her message to the graduates, Beck honored the late Henry L. “Hank” Lacayo, who had a distinguished career as an executive representing the United Auto Workers of America (UAW) and as a recognized national labor leader in the American political scene.

Lacayo was always a friend to CSU Channel Islands, helping support the University since its beginnings in 2002.

“He dedicated his life to making other people’s lives better,” Beck told an audience of about 2,000 during each ceremony.

“He spent nearly a half century of his life as an advocate for the underserved and the working class.”

During the morning ceremony, migrant education champion Joe Mendoza was presented with an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in honor of the work he has done to help migrant families, teen parents, foster children and other special populations with obtaining a quality education.

Mendoza currently works as Director of Migrant Education for the Ventura County Office of Education.

He told the audience how he never dreamed a kid who grew up poor in the Oxnard ​Colonia would ever wind up standing before them with such an honor.

Mendoza drew a standing ovation with his address to the Class of 2017, reminding them that our strength lies not in our diversity, but in what we all have in common.

He also told them the secret to a successful life is to find a career that makes you happy.

“Be happy,” he said. “Don’t let someone tell you ‘I will make you happy,’ you have the courage you have the vision,, you have the integrity, find your happiness.”

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 