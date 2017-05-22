CSU Channel Islands Graduates Largest Class Ever

CSU Channel Islands handed diplomas to 2,261 graduates during two ceremonies on Saturday.

It was the first commencement ceremony with President Erika D. Beck at the helm.

During her message to the graduates, Beck honored the late Henry L. “Hank” Lacayo, who had a distinguished career as an executive representing the United Auto Workers of America (UAW) and as a recognized national labor leader in the American political scene.

Lacayo was always a friend to CSU Channel Islands, helping support the University since its beginnings in 2002.

“He dedicated his life to making other people’s lives better,” Beck told an audience of about 2,000 during each ceremony.

“He spent nearly a half century of his life as an advocate for the underserved and the working class.”

During the morning ceremony, migrant education champion Joe Mendoza was presented with an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in honor of the work he has done to help migrant families, teen parents, foster children and other special populations with obtaining a quality education.

Mendoza currently works as Director of Migrant Education for the Ventura County Office of Education.

He told the audience how he never dreamed a kid who grew up poor in the Oxnard ​Colonia would ever wind up standing before them with such an honor.

Mendoza drew a standing ovation with his address to the Class of 2017, reminding them that our strength lies not in our diversity, but in what we all have in common.

He also told them the secret to a successful life is to find a career that makes you happy.

“Be happy,” he said. “Don’t let someone tell you ‘I will make you happy,’ you have the courage you have the vision,, you have the integrity, find your happiness.”