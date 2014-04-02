CSU Channel Islands Launches Fully Online Bachelor’s Degree in Business

CSU Channel Islands is pleased to announce its first fully online degree — the bachelor of science in business, offered through the Martin V. Smith School of Business & Economics and CI’s Extended University.

The new online degree allows students to earn their B.S. in business at a convenient time and location and accelerated pace, with the same outstanding instruction and curriculum as CI’s on-campus degree, and in a format that meets the demands and challenges of 21st century business learning.

“A large number of our students are juggling jobs, family responsibilities and trying to further their education and career potential at the same time,” said Dr. William Cordeiro, associate vice president for Academic Affairs and director of the MVS School of Business & Economics. “We’ve adapted CI’s popular business program so they don’t have to put their lives on hold to advance. Students can earn the same degree and enjoy the flexibility of 24/7 access to CI’s faculty, support and resources online.”

The degree is offered in partnership with Cal State Online, the CSU system’s centralized resource for offering distance-learning degree programs. The first candidates are invited to apply no later than July 15 to be considered for admission to the fall 2014 entering class.

“The online B.S. in business represents another great step in fulfilling CI’s mission of making a high-quality college education attainable for citizens of our region, the state, and beyond,” said Dr. Gary Berg, associate vice president for Academic Affairs, Extended University & International Programs. “Now we can reach and support students for whom enrollment in our on-campus degree program is difficult or impossible. Among those served by this program will be working adults, members of the military, and former CSU students who have left in good standing, but had to ‘stop out’ of their degree programs.”

The program is open to transfer students who have completed 60 units of lower division general education requirements for the Business major. For the 2014-15 academic year, CI anticipates enrolling 100 students, with enrollment increasing to 200 in the subsequent year. Students may complete the degree either on a full-time or part-time basis. A Cal State Online coach will guide and support them through the application process. The cost is $500 per unit, with a minimum of 50 units required to complete the CI portion of the program; 120 units are required to graduate. Previous CSU students with at least 80 transferable credits (40 from a CSU) may be eligible for reduced tuition of $400 per unit.

The online program is backed by a grant from the CSU Commission on the Extended University, which allowed faculty to adapt courses for online delivery.

CI’s B.S. in business is distinctive for its liberal arts and interdisciplinary focus, which makes the degree applicable to many different areas outside of traditional business. Students learn and employ the fundamental principles of accounting, economics, finance, information system¬s, management, and marketing, but also take courses integrating disciplines such as biology, chemistry, education, English, fine arts, history and performing arts. A capstone course provides students with the opportunity to utilize their knowledge in a global strategy simulation exercise.

For more information, click here or call 800.992.7886.

— Nancy Gill is the communications director for CSU Channel Islands.